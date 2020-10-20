Karnataka

Journalist Shyamsundar dead

Senior journalist Shyamsundar (70), who had worked with Kannada Prabha, Indian Express and The Hindu for decades, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Ballari at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son and grandchildren.

He was admitted to a private hospital late on Monday after he developed health complications.

A native of Hoovina Hadagali, Mr. Shyamsundar had settled in Ballari after retiring as The Hindu correspondent from Hassan. He was a serving as media adviser to K.C. Kondaiah, Member of Legislative Council, and K.C. Ramamurthy, Member of Rajya Sabha. He was a recipient of Suvarna Karnataka Rajyotsav Award.

Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu and K.C. Kondaiah paid their last respects to the departed journalist.

