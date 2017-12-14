Journalist Ravi Belagere admitted to Jayadeva Hospital

Journalist Ravi Belagere, who was granted interim bail on Wednesday by a sessions court in the city, has been admitted in the intensive care unit of Jayadeva Hospital.
Mr. Belagere, who was arrested on charges of conspiracy for murder of his colleague Suni Heggaravalli, was granted interim bail on medical grounds after his family expressed concerns about his deteriorating health.
Mr. Belagere's sugar levels had been fluctuating over the last couple of days, according to his family.
"He has been admitted in Jayadeva. This was done after few checks done by Karnataka Institute of Diabetology (KID) and then further referred to Jayadeva," his daughter Chethana confirmed to The Hindu.
