December 18, 2022

Senior journalist Rahmathullah Khan, 68, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday.

Mr. Khan, who worked for Mino News and other publications as a journalist in Mysuru, was honoured by the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) on the Independence Day this year as part of the felicitation for senior journalists.

Mr. Khan’s last rites were performed at the burial grounds in Mysuru. The MDJA condoled his death.

