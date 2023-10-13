HamberMenu
Journalist Mannur passes away

October 13, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
P.M. Mannur passed away in a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday.

P.M. Mannur passed away in a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior journalist and Chief Editor of Kannada daily, Satyakam, Panchappa M. Mannur breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning. He was 78.

Mr. Mannur was ailing from age-related health issues for the past few months. He underwent a complex spine surgery in Bengaluru in September but failed to respond to post-operative treatment and died on Friday morning.

The journalist was a native of Muttagi village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura district and settled down in Kalaburagi in 1962. After working in a couple of Kannada daily newspapers, Mr. Mannur launched Satyakam in 1970.

The septuagenarian journalist was conferred with many awards, including the Rajyotsava Award and Karnataka Media Academy Award.

Mr. Mannur was president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat. He also served as the district president of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) for two decades. He was also a former councillor of Kalaburagi City Corporation.

The body is expected to reach Kalaburagi on Friday night and the last rites will be performed in the afternoon on Saturday.

