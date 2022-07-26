Journalist found dead
A journalist was found dead in Anagawadi in Bagalkot district on Monday. The body was found floating in the Ghataprabha. His motorcycle and slippers were found two days ago.
He was a stringer for a Kannada daily in Kerur of Bagalkot district. The police suspected that he decided to end his life following long-standing family problems.
A case has been registered.
( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)
