Karnataka

Journalist found dead

A journalist was found dead in Anagawadi in Bagalkot district on Monday. The body was found floating in the Ghataprabha. His motorcycle and slippers were found two days ago.

He was a stringer for a Kannada daily in Kerur of Bagalkot district. The police suspected that he decided to end his life following long-standing family problems.

A case has been registered.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2022 8:02:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/journalist-found-dead/article65682723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY