Journalist found dead

A journalist was found dead in Anagawadi in Bagalkot district on Monday. The body was found floating in the Ghataprabha. His motorcycle and slippers were found two days ago.

He was a stringer for a Kannada daily in Kerur of Bagalkot district. The police suspected that he decided to end his life following long-standing family problems.

A case has been registered.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)