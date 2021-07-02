Journalist escorting body of sister dies in accident

The accident occurred near Hiriyur on July 1 night

Journalist Ramu Mudigoduar, 55, lost his life in an accident while following the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of his deceased sister to his native place.

The accident occurred near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district on July 1 night. Mr. Ramu's sister had passed away in a Bengaluru hospital. He was heading to Hirekerur in a car, following the ambulance carrying his sister's body. His car hit a truck. He died on the spot.

Ramu Mudigoduar, a stringer of Kannada daily Vijaya Karnataka at Hirekerur, was serving as General Secretary of Haveri District Union of Working Journalists (HDUWJ).

He was also president of Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat and held a few other posts. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and HDUWJ mourned his demise.