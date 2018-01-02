Journalist dies in accident

Senior journalist Suresh Jadar, who was injured seriously after an accident on Monday morning, passed away at a private hospital here the same night.

Suresh Jadar (48) had been in the field of over journalism since 20 plus years and had served in Prajavani, The New Indian Express and other newspapers. He had recently joined Kannada daily Samyukta Karnataka in Hubballi.

The accident occurred when he was going to the office on his motorcycle. He reportedly tried to avoid a collision with another motorcycle and had fallen down, suffering a serious head injury. He was first treated at German Hospital before being shifted to another private hospital. He passed away in the night.

Condolence

Members of press and electronic media in Hubballi and Dharwad held condolence meetings to mourn his death. A condolence meeting was held at Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) and silence was observed. Members recalled his simplicity and humbleness. Mr. Jadar had served in Bengaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Ballari and Mangaluru.

A condolence meeting was also held at Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Karnatak University, of which he was an alumnus. The funeral was held on Tuesday evening.

District-in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni, MLAs N.H. Konaraddi and Aravind Bellad, MLCs Basavaraj Horatti and S.V. Sankanur and others have mourned his demise.