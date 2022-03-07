Journalist arrested
Dharwad Police arrested a journalist working for a web portal on the charge of sexual assault on a woman.
Krishnamurthy Kulkarni was arrested after a case was filed against him by a woman in one of the police stations in the city.
The victim’s complaint said that the accused made her a false job offer. He also pawned her jewellery for ₹1.5 lakh.
She had approached him through an acquaintance, seeking protection from her husband who had been harassing her. The accused lured her saying that he will get her a job but sexually assaulted her for three days.
The accused was produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.