Journalist arrested

Dharwad Police arrested a journalist working for a web portal on the charge of sexual assault on a woman.

Krishnamurthy Kulkarni was arrested after a case was filed against him by a woman in one of the police stations in the city.

The victim’s complaint said that the accused made her a false job offer. He also pawned her jewellery for ₹1.5 lakh.

She had approached him through an acquaintance, seeking protection from her husband who had been harassing her. The accused lured her saying that he will get her a job but sexually assaulted her for three days.

The accused was produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody.