Karnataka

Journalist arrested

Dharwad Police arrested a journalist working for a web portal on the charge of sexual assault on a woman.

Krishnamurthy Kulkarni was arrested after a case was filed against him by a woman in one of the police stations in the city.

The victim’s complaint said that the accused made her a false job offer. He also pawned her jewellery for ₹1.5 lakh.

She had approached him through an acquaintance, seeking protection from her husband who had been harassing her. The accused lured her saying that he will get her a job but sexually assaulted her for three days.

The accused was produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2022 9:42:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/journalist-arrested/article65202404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY