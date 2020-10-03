Journalist acquitted

Kalaburagi

03 October 2020 00:38 IST

Doddipalya Narasimhamurthy, journalist, activist and secretary of Gauri Media Trust, who had been arrested by the Raichur police on October 24 last year in connection with four criminal cases and later released bail, has been acquitted in all the cases.

II Additional District and Sessions Judge Mustafa Hussain S.A. found no credible evidence that could prove Mr. Narasimhamurthy’s guilt and discharged him in all four cases.

Speaking to The Hindu after the acquittal, Mr. Narasimhamurthy said the 76 days he spent in jail as an undertrial had taught him precious lessons on the tough challenges that honest journalist and activists have to face in hard times.

Mr. Narasimhamurthy was arrested on October 24 last year when he visited Raichur to deliver a talk. The police had claimed that he was wanted in four criminal cases, two of which were registered in 1994 and the remaining in 2001. His arrest triggered protests. He was released on bail on January 8.