Joshi visits hospital as Kanavi continues to be critical

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday visited SDM Hospital at Sattur in Dharwad to inquire about the health of veteran poet Channaveera Kanavi whose condition is said to be critical.

Mr. Kanavi is being treated for chest infection and kidney-related problems. And, in the last couple of days his condition is said to be deteriorating.

After interacting with doctors about Mr. Kanavi’s health, Mr. Joshi told presspersons that all necessary treatment is being extended to Mr. Kanavi.

However, due to the age factor, his response to treatment is getting minimal, he said and added that he asked doctors to make all efforts to revive the poet’s health.

On the demand for conferring the Rashtrakavi title on the poet, he said that if the State Government sent a proposal, the Union Government will look into it. He hoped that Mr. Kanavi recovers early.

Meanwhile, MLA Arvind Bellad also visited the hospital and interacted with doctors.