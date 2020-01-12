Joshi tears into Congress for‘misleading’ people on CAA

Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not snatch the rights of any citizen, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has attacked the Congress for misleading the people over the Act meant for giving citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He was talking to reporters before taking part in a pro-CAA awareness campaign in Raichur on Sunday.

He said that after election defeats, a desperate Congress has started talking not only against Prime Minister but also against the nation. “The language of the Congress and Pakistan are one and the same,” he added.

Mr. Joshi said that the Union government has amended the Act to give citizenship to migrants of neighbouring countries. “The number of minorities in Pakistan has drastically come down to 2 % from 22 % due to atrocities and conversion. To prevent such activities, the government has taken steps to help them,” he said.

India has successfully exposed Pakistan-supported terrorism to the outside world. But, the Congress has been trying to obstruct the efforts of the government, the Minister said.

Mr. Joshi also trained his guns at the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy and Congress MLA U.T. Khader stating that the Mangaluru police have already clarified on the CDs released by Mr. Kumaraswamy who, he said, is in the habit of making hit-and-run allegations. He further said that Mr. Khader should be asked if there would be any harm caused to anybody if the Act is implemented.

Backing the police action during the violence in Mangaluru, the Minister said that the police should not blamed when they initiate the right steps to maintain law and order.

Asked about the inclusion of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in Karnataka, as people in that district of Andhra Pradesh are demanding, Mr. Joshi said that there are several issues, including the border row with Andhra Pradesh. “Instead of raking this up, we should focus on development,” he said.

“Steps to improving GDP have been taken and we will introduce a good budget,” he said.

At the awareness rally, Mr. Joshi said that the party and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have stooped to a new low by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the passing of the Act.

He dared the Congress to come out with a decision announcing restoration of Article 370 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and its rejection of the CAA. “I challenge the Congress leaders to announce openly that they won’t implement the CAA and also restore Article 370, if they come to power,” he said.

He also said that the BJP was implementing the CAA after the Congress failed to fulfil its promise made in the election manifesto. But, he noted, the same Congress is, surprisingly, now opposing the Act.

N. Ravikumar, MLC and State general secretary of the BJP, said that intellectuals are supporting anti-nationalists in opposing CAA which has nothing to do with the rights of Indian minorities. “The government has already promised the minorities that they won’t be harmed with the implementation of Act. However, the Congress is creating fear among the people,” he said.

Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, spoke.

Earlier, the awareness march was taken out from Karnataka Sangha to Mahatma Gandhi stadium and participants carried a 300-ft Tricolor.

Mr. Joshi was felicitated during the event.

Shivaraj Patil, Shivanagowda Naik, MLAs, Adimani Veeralakshmi, president of ZP, Gangadhar Naik, Manappa Vajjal and N. Shankrappa, former legislators, Basavanagowda Byagwat, Trivikram Joshi, R. Timmayya and others were present.