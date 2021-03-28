Joshi takes exception to Sudhakar’s statement

HUBBALLI

28 March 2021 01:41 IST

‘One should be first true to oneself ‘

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has taken exception to the statement by Health Minister K. Sudhakar on monogamy in connection with the CD issue.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that Dr. Sudhakar should not have issued such a statement and it was wrong. Emphasising that morality was important for people in public life, he said that one should be first true to oneself and one’s conduct should be modelled on others in such issues.

Mr. Joshi also said that the CD issue would not make any impact in the byelections being held in the State.

