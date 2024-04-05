Joshi takes exception to Lad’s remarks

April 05, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Taking exception to Labour Minister Santosh Lad’s remarks on BJP issuing advertisements, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi sought to know if Congress had fulfilled its promise on guarantee schemes, why was it issuing advertisements again?

Speaking to presspersons, he sought to know what was wrong in placing a report card of their achievements before the people. “Without giving rice, Congress leaders have indulged in publicity on ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme. On the other side, they have increased various taxes and stamp duty. In the name of guarantee schemes, they are troubling the people by imposing additional burden on them,” he said.

On Mr. Lad’s statement on the contradiction in the statement of the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister on the number of houses built, Mr. Joshi said since Mr. Lad had not visited villages he was not aware of the built houses.

Terming Rahul Gandhi as an ‘immature leader’, Mr. Joshi said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was supporting the immature leader instead of a senior leader like Mallikarjun Kharge, whose name was recommended as PM candidate. If it had so much love towards Mr. Kharge, Congress should have declared Mr. Kharge as the PM candidate, he said.

He alleged that in order to appease Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Siddaramaiah was indulging in use of uncultured language against BJP and its leaders. Previously, when Mr. Siddaramaiah was in JD(S), he had used similar language against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and several Congress leaders, he said.

