GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Joshi takes exception to Lad’s remarks

April 05, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi | Photo Credit: File Photo

Santosh Lad

Santosh Lad | Photo Credit: File Photo

Taking exception to Labour Minister Santosh Lad’s remarks on BJP issuing advertisements, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi sought to know if Congress had fulfilled its promise on guarantee schemes, why was it issuing advertisements again?

Speaking to presspersons, he sought to know what was wrong in placing a report card of their achievements before the people. “Without giving rice, Congress leaders have indulged in publicity on ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme. On the other side, they have increased various taxes and stamp duty. In the name of guarantee schemes, they are troubling the people by imposing additional burden on them,” he said.

On Mr. Lad’s statement on the contradiction in the statement of the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister on the number of houses built, Mr. Joshi said since Mr. Lad had not visited villages he was not aware of the built houses.

Terming Rahul Gandhi as an ‘immature leader’, Mr. Joshi said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was supporting the immature leader instead of a senior leader like Mallikarjun Kharge, whose name was recommended as PM candidate. If it had so much love towards Mr. Kharge, Congress should have declared Mr. Kharge as the PM candidate, he said.

He alleged that in order to appease Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Siddaramaiah was indulging in use of  uncultured language against BJP and its leaders. Previously, when Mr. Siddaramaiah was in JD(S), he had used similar language against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and several Congress leaders, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / Lok Sabha / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / state politics / political parties / election / taxes and duties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.