Joshi takes exception to Home Minister’s statement on Pakistani nationals

Taking exception to Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s statement blaming failure of Central agencies for the presence of Pakistani nationals in Benglauru, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said that Dr. Parameshwara should not make irresponsible statements.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said the Home Minister should first understand how many infiltrators had sneaked into the country and how many terror acts and bomb blasts took place during the Congress regime and then speak on the issue.

“It was the BJP-led government which put a break on infiltrators sneaking into the country. When the Congress was in power at the Centre, bomb blasts took place in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Hubballi, and other places. Dr. Parameshwara should first recall all these,” he said.

On JD(S) leader G.T.Deve Gowda’s statement supporting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Joshi said his statement in any way would damage BJP. “Till a few days ago, Mr. Deve Gowda had spoken against Mr. Siddaramaiah and the Congress government and now suddenly he bats for the CM,” he said.

He said that in present day politics it was natural for some leaders to speak against their party for not getting suitable representation, party ticket, or ministerial berth. “Every political party has its own ideology and there were leaders who fought for the sake of power. What has transpired in the JD(S) recently is entirely an internal matter of the party. However, at a time when MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams had come to light, Mr. Deve Gowda should not have made such a statement,” he said.

