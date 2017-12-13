Joshi sees need for changes in protocols

The absence of the name of the Chief Minister and some legislators from the region in the invitation card for the inauguration of the upgraded Hubballi Airport led to open expression of displeasure from Ministers of the State government in the presence of Union Ministers in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Their displeasure also drew a reaction from MP from Dharwad Pralhad Joshi who blamed it on the officials and also stressed the need to address the issue of changes in the Central and State protocols.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries R.V. Deshpande expressed displeasure over the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being left out in the invitation card even before the start of the event and he subsequently raised it during his speech blaming the officials for the “mistake”.

However, Minister for Mines and Geology Vinay Kulkarni held Mr. Pralhad Joshi responsible for the “mistake” and said that he was pained to see that names of legislators representing the region, including and seven-time MLC Basavaraj Horatti (Janata Dal-S) being left out.

Mr. Joshi immediately came on to the podium to clarify that he had given the names of all legislators to be included but the officials had not included them citing Central protocol rules.

He then released to the media the letter he had written to the Union government officials with the list of names of legislators to be included.

Centre-State duties

Meanwhile, clarifying that there should not be politics over development, both BJP and Congress leaders used the opportunity to present details on what the Union and the State governments had done for developing Hubballi Airport.

While, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar explained how as Revenue Minister he had given land free to AAI, Mr. Joshi mentioned that AAI had spent ₹ 142 crore for airport development.

Subsequently, Mr. Deshpande mentioned that for land acquisition and shifting of utilities, the State government had spent ₹ 346 crore.

The Union Ministers P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Jayant Sinha said both the Union and the State governments had discharged their duties.

Outside the airport premises, both Congress and Janata Dal (S) members staged a protest over their legislators not being invited to the function.