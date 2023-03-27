Joshi says attack on Yediyurappa’s house may be politically motivated

March 27, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

It is likely that the attack on the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s house is politically motivated, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Dharwad on Monday.

“I do not have the full details of the incident in Shikaripura where stones were thrown at the house of Mr. Yediyurappa. I will get full details and then make a complete statement. However, it is very likely that it was politically motivated,” he told journalists.

He expressed surprise and shock over the incident where a protest against internal reservation for Scheduled Castes communities turned violent and some miscreants threw stones at the the former Chief Minister’s house.

“Mr. Yediyurappa is the tallest leader of our party and a respected public figure in Karnataka. He is among the few statesmen in Karnataka. It is wrong to attack his house like this. It is sad that such a thing happened. I do not know why it occured,” he said.

He said that the State government’s decision to provide internal reservation to Scheduled Castes was based on the report of the Justice Sadashiva Commission. He, however, hinted that the decision may not be implemented immediately. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is speaking to all stakeholders and leaders of various communities. Such decisions cannot be implemented without talking to all stakeholders,” Mr. Joshi said.

“Before announcing the decision, Mr. Bommai spoke to all those who were opposing the implementation of the Justice Sadashiva report. He gave them a clear message to accept this, in person and in public. But still there is this disturbing development. Mr. Bommai has appealed to the people not to take the law into their own hands. I am also making a similar appeal. I will try and get all relevant information about the issue in Shikaripura,” he said.