Joshi says 38 Bills will be tabled in opening session of Lok Sabha

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that preparations are on to table 38 new Bills in the forthcoming Parliament session. He said that the Union Government also plans to push through 10 ordinances also.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, he said issues like extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, triple talaq will come up in the session.

This apart, several other Bills will be tabled and passed with the cooperation of the Opposition, he said.

Mr. Joshi said that he had already met prominent leaders of the Opposition with a request to cooperate in the smooth conduct of the session.

He said it was important to pass several Bills in the session and they were seeking cooperation from the Opposition parties for ensuring debate on prominent issues before approval.

He also said that the law promulgated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on mining was a transparent one. He said meetings were being conducted to sort out issues concerning mining and contentious issues would be sorted out soon.

Suspecting foul play in the State government’s decision to sell land to the Jindal group, Mr. Joshi demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the whole issue.

Mr. Joshi said the State government had not behaved responsibly while taking the decision to sell the land to Jindal.

Mr. Joshi even urged the government not to initiate any procedure on the issue before a comprehensive inquiry. But before that the State government should answer to the queries raised by the former Minister H.K. Patil and the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, he said.

Commenting on the situation within the Congress, Mr. Joshi likened it to a “free-for-all situation”.

“Because of Siddaramaiah, K.G. George has remained in the Cabinet. While there is no action against Rajanna for speaking against G. Parameshwara, if Roshan Baig speaks against Mr. Siddaramaiah, then a complaint is lodged with the party’s high command. Internal bickerings have reached the highest level in the Congress,” he said.

On the future of the State government, he said the biggest problem for the Chief Minister was to save his chair. “Because of groupism and infighting, there is no governance in the State. While the State is facing drought and severe drinking water problems, the coalition government is least bothered about it. In order to divert the attention of the people, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has now begun speaking about the village stay programme,” he said. Mr. Joshi said that as the coalition partners were not sure about the longevity of the coalition government, they were now engrossed in amassing wealth through corruption.

“From the point of view of the people, this government should go,” he added.