Joshi reviews railway projects

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi chairing a review meeting of railway projects with senior officers of South Western Railway in Hubballi on Monday.

Belagavi

28 December 2021 00:56 IST

He suggests that a Rajdhani Express be run from Hubballi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi held a review meeting of railway projects with senior officers of South Western Railway in Hubballi on Monday.

The Minister reviewed the progress of some projects undertaken, including the Hubballi-Ankola new line, Tumakuru-Chitradurga new line, Dharwad-Belgaum new line, Hubballi-Chikajajur line doubling, Hosapete-Vasco-da-Gama electrification and road overbridges in Dharwad district.

Officers gave details of achievements such as laying new lines, line doubling and electrification of tracks and parcel and freight performance in 2021.

The Minister instructed the officers to complete the projects as fast as possible. He assured them of support to clear possible bottlenecks with regard to the projects. He also suggested that a Rajdhani Express required to be introducted to connect Hubballi with New Delhi. Immediately, officers agreed to send a proposal to the Railway Board.

Minister for Mines and Geology Halappa Achar attended the meeting held at Rail Soudha.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore and other officers were present.