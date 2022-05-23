Joshi promises delegation to arrange for meeting with CM on property tax

KCCI takes exception to what it terms unscientific, burdensome revision of tax

KCCI takes exception to what it terms unscientific, burdensome revision of tax

Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), which has taken exception to what it has termed as unscientific and burdensome revision of property tax, has been assured of requisite steps by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

In a press release here, president of KCCI Vinay Javali has said that a delegation met the Union Minister on the tax revision issue and he promised to take it up in a meeting with the Chief Minister and resolve it at the earliest.

Mr. Javali has in the release said that the delegation met Mr. Joshi on Monday with an appeal to resolve the issue at the earliest. The delegation apprised the Minister of the unscientific manner in which property tax has been revised and that it has increased the burden on the people and regular taxpayers.

Although the issue has been raised by various chambers of commerce and industries and organisations at various platforms, it has remained unresolved, the delegation conveyed to the Union Minister.

And, also there has been no positive response from the State Government so far, Mr. Javali said.

He has in the release said that Mr. Joshi immediately contacted the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and MLA Arvind Bellad and asked them to arrange a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the earliest. Mr. Joshi will also participate in the meeting to find a solution to the matter.

The delegation comprised KCCI vice-president Sandeep Bidasaria, honorary secretary Praveen Agadi, the former chamber president Ramesh Patil and members Balu Magachikondi, Ashwini Kotambri, Channu Hosamani and Shashidhar Shettar.