Joshi picks on Siddaramaiah’s failure to decide on Valmiki corporation scam, asks him to resign

Published - June 29, 2024 07:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Terming the Chief Minister’s indecisiveness on the financial irregularities shameless, he says MLAs are more interested in changing the Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Siddaramaiah has failed as a Chief Minister and also Finance Minister and that he should resign immediately | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Terming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s failure to take any decision on the Valmiki development corporation scam as shameless, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has demanded that Mr. Siddaramaiah submit his resignation.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that although hundreds of crores of rupees have been siphoned off through the scam, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has failed to come to any decision on the issue.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has failed as a Chief Minister and also Finance Minister. He should resign immediately,” he said.

The Union Minister said that because of the infighting and the fight for the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister posts in the State, administration has collapsed.

He said that the MLAs are more interested in changing the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and are least bothered about development of the State.

He said that the Chief Minister should keep aside the infighting and focus on responding to the grievances of the general public.

On the recent statement by Vokkaliga seer asking Mr. Siddaramaiah to step down to make way for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister, the Union Minister said that these political developments and infighting have made people and officials wonder whether the Congress government will last five years or not.

To another query, he said that many of the Congress MLAs have approached him seeking funds from the Union government for development works. This itself is proof of the functioning style of the State government, he said.

