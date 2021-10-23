Joshi: Modi Government has ushered in various reforms

HUBBALLI

23 October 2021 23:46 IST

Minister says these are more vital and pragmatic when compared to those of 1991

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government had ushered in several reforms with the sole objective of increasing coordination between various government agencies so that infrastructure development gained further momentum.

He was inaugurating the TiE-Hubballi Infra Meet organised by the Hubballi chapter of The Indus Entreprenurs on Saturday.

The Union Minister claimed that the reforms introduced by Mr. Modi were far more vital and pragmatic when compared to the economic reforms of 1991. “The Gati Shakti master plan, not only funds but also provides necessary technological assistance,” he said.

Mr. Joshi admitted that bureaucratic hurdles were still there and many initiatives were stuck due to them.

However under Mr. Modi such hurdles were cleared at a faster pace, he said, referring to his own ministry’s reforms with regard to the commercial mining of coal.

He said that the present disposition was determined to unsettle the static system. The recent reforms would have a larger impact and facilitate better growth. Abolishing retrospective tax would also have far reaching consequence on foreign direct investment, he said.

Responding to a demand during the inaugural session, Mr. Joshi informed that the handing over of HAL airport to Bengaluru International Airport Limited was under consideration for resuming domestic air services. Already Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and himself had a word in this regard with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and it would be pursued further.

He said Industries Minister Murugesh Niranit would further take up the issue with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Nirani revealed that a semi-conductor manufacturing company had shown interest in investing in Karnataka and its proposal would create direct employment to thousands of youths. The Minister said efforts were on to convince the company to invest in Hubballi region, as it would be a win-win situation for both the investor and the people of the region.

Chairman and CEO of Aequs Private Limited Arvind Melligeri said that the two clusters that the company was developing in Hubballi and Koppal would attract investment to the tune of ₹7,000 crore and generate employment for around 40,000 people. He said the clusters would boost the industrial development of north Karnataka.

President of TiE Hubballi Vijesh Saigal and other office-bearers were present. Entrepeneurs from across the region participated.