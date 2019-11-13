Joshi launches three major road development works in Dharwad

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi launched three major road development works worth ₹ 30 crore here on Monday.

Mr. Joshi performed the ground-breaking ceremony for work on the stretch between Gandhi Nagar and Tejaswi Nagar. This project is to lay a concrete road on this stretch at a cost of ₹ 10 crore using the grants released from the Central Road Funds (CRF). Along with this, work on two other roads at Saptagiri Layout and Navalur Main Road was launched at a cost of ₹ 20 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joshi said that the governments both at Centre and the State have been responding positively to development works in two-tier cities. He said that there was prolonged delay in construction of this road as the previous coalition government was not tendering road works. But, due to the co-ordinated efforts of the elected representatives of this region, more development works are being carried out now, he said.

This road had turned bad and people had knocked on the doors of every elected representative to get it repaired. However, the time has come to turn it into a concrete road. It would help ease vehicular density within the city, he added.

Mr. Joshi asked the contractor to complete the works within the stipulated time of 10 months and also ensure quality of work.

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, BJP leader Sanjay Kapatkar and others were present.