Joshi is trying to indulge in character assassination, claims seer

April 12, 2024

Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami, who has announced his contest as independent candidate against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Friday claimed that the Union Minister is trying to indulge in character assassination and use his (swamiji’s) followers against him to dissuade him from contesting.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Dingaleshwar Swami said that while the Union Minister has not issued any direct threat, he is using the mutt’s followers against him.

The Minister has got some of his followers to hold a press conference against him contesting the elections, he said and added that Mr. Joshi is employing the same tactics which he employed to weaken leaders of other communities.

The swami said that Mr. Joshi is worse than Hitler. “While Hitler snubbed his enemies and unwanted people, Mr. Joshi is snubbing people who support him. Mr. Joshi is conspiring to divide our community, which has necessitated my contest in the elections as an independent candidate,” he said.

He said that Mr. Joshi has done nothing for the district and the State but has indulged in misrule in the name of big leaders of the party.

“I dare him to contest as an independent candidate after leaving his party. He has ensured that his misdeeds do not reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several senior leaders, including Karadi Sanganna, Udasi and G.M. Siddeshwar, and others are fed up with the highhandedness of Mr. Joshi and he has sidelined several leaders by promising them party ticket,” he said.

On BJP leaders trying to placate him, the seer said that there is no change in his stand and rumours are being spread to create confusion. On reports about the Congress contemplating extending support to his candidature, he said that he is not aware of it and that he will take a stand after consulting the devotees if such a proposal came up.

On his visit to the residence of Youth Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath, who is also an aspirant for Congress ticket, the seer said that he went there as a religious head of their family to participate in a ritual in the house.

