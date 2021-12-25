Joshi cleans graveyard to mark Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi participated in a cleanliness drive at Heggeri Graveyard in Hubballi on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a programme organised as part of Good Governance Day to commemorate the contributions of Vajpayee, members of Alumni Association of Siddharoodh High School and Husanappa Vajjannavar and his team members took part.

Armed with a shovel, Mr. Joshi himself removed various shrubs that had grown on the graveyard premises. Then, he painted the compound wall of the graveyard.

Later, addressing a gathering, Mr. Joshi said that graveyard cleaning was taken up as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Vajpayee. In a phased manner, development of all graveyards in Hubballi-Dharwad will be taken up.

Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Suresh Itnal said that the Heggeri Graveyard spread over 12 acres had been encroached upon on one side. “The encroachment will be removed and a compound wall will be constructed. As the existing compound wall was of a smaller height, miscreants were jumping over it and utilising the premises for illegal activities. Soon, the height of the compound wall will be raised,” he said.

Elaborating on a plan to develop the graveyard, he said that drinking water facility and toilets will be provided at the graveyard. High-mast lamps will also be installed. This apart, the issue of planting saplings on the pedestrian path will be taken up with forest officials, he said.

Several BJP leaders, including Prabhu Navalgundmath, HDMC councillors Rajanna Koravi, Saraswati Dhongdi, Shivu Menasinakai, and others took part in the cleanliness drive.