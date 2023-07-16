Joshi blamed for delay in Kalasa Banduri Nala project

July 16, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HUBBALLI

State president of Raitha Sena Karnataka Viresh Sobaradmath Swami has blamed Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi for the delay in the implementation of the Kalasa Banduri Nala project, the long pending dream of the people of North Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Saturday, he said that when an all-party delegation was taken to the Prime Minister on the issue, Mr. Joshi had tried to mislead the Prime Minister by projecting it as a legal fight and thereby meting out injustice to the State.

He said that in order to expose Mr. Joshi and sensitise the public on the injustice meted out to the State by him, a booklet on his stand and approach towards the Kalasa Banduri Nala project would be published and released soon.

“While the fact that the Kalasa Banduri Nala project agitation had completed eight years and entered its 9th year on July 14 is a matter of pain for the farmers and activists, it has become a tool for the politicians to play politics and make the people fools,” he said.

He said that despite continued agitation including taking out a foot march, writing letters in blood and other forms protests, the farmers had not been given justice till date. Counsel for the State on the issue Mohan Kataraki too was responsible for the delay in getting justice on the issue, he alleged.

He also alleged that apart from delaying the implementation of Kalasa Banduri Nala project, Mr. Joshi had conspired to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community by dividing the seers from the community for the sake of his securing his personal interests.