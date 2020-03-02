Joshi asks Doreswamy to exercise restraint

The BJP again appears to have picked freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy for attack as Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday asked him to exercise restraint over his tongue.

BJP MLA and former Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had drawn the ire of prominent political leaders after he called Mr. Doreswamy a “fake freedom fighter” and a “Pakistan agent”.

While protests criticising such remarks against Mr. Doreswamy are still going on, Mr. Joshi said that if the freedom fighter continues to use offensive language against democratically elected such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, somebody would get ready to respond to him in the same language.

Speaking to reporters at Toranagal in Ballari district on Sunday, Mr. Joshi questioned Mr. Doreswamy’s alleged “derogatory criticism” against Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar and Mr. Modi.

“Mr. Doreswamy should also control his tongue. He loosens his tongue while criticising Savarkar ... If you want that nobody should speak in such a way about you, then you, as a freedom fighter, should accordingly conduct yourself, both in words and deeds,” Mr. Joshi said.