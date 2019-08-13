Joshi asks Dharwad admn. to get contractor, officer booked

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has asked the district administration to file a police complaint against a civil contractor and a Public Works Department official in connection with the death of a man during floods in Baradwad village of Kundgol taluk.

The villager, Kashayya Mahadevayya Hosallimath (55), was washed away in the waters of the Hirehalla stream when it was in spate during the floods. He was the first victim of floods here. Baradwad was one of the villages in the district that was affected badly by the floods.

Mr. Joshi, who visited the village and consoled the kin of the deceased on Monday, told presspersons that the mishap happened when the deceased person was crossing the stream and it could have been averted if the bridge across the stream had been completed in time.

While the contractor delayed the completion of works, the officer concerned did not ensure the completion of works within the stipulated time.

“I have told the district administration and the zilla panchayat to suspend the officer concerned and file a police case against both the officer and the contractor,” he said.

Further, Mr. Joshi said that the Centre is committed to providing all assistance to the State to tackle this natural calamity. Several States have sought flood relief funds from the Centre. The Centre would take a decision in this regard within a couple of days, he said and added that he would use his good offices to see that the State’s demand is met.

Earlier, residents of the village said that the old bridge that was in good condition was demolished for constructing a new and wider bridge at a cost of ₹ 50 lakh.

The work was started in January but left incomplete mid-way. The contractor did not construct a proper service path. He had constructed a service path in an unscientific way without proper height and sufficient number of water pipes for the flow of stream water. As a result, the stream began overflowing during the floods and washed away the villager when he was crossing it, they said.

The villagers who appeared grief stricken and anguished over the incident regretted that one of their fellow villagers had to lose his life for them to catch the attention of the officials. A man would been alive if the officials had ensured the completion of the work in time, they said.