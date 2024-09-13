GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Joshi asks banks to follow RBI guidelines properly

The Union Minister says that some banks are unnecessarily making CIBIL rating mandatory for farmers to avail themselves of crop loans

Published - September 13, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, along with Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., chairing a meeting of district-level review committee and district-level consultative committee in Dharwad on Friday.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, along with Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., chairing a meeting of district-level review committee and district-level consultative committee in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has said that some banks are unnecessarily making CIBIL rating mandatory for farmers to avail themselves of crop loans and asked them to follow the RBI guidelines properly.

He was chairing a district-level review committee and district-level consultative committee meeting in Dharwad on Friday.

Mr. Joshi said that banks should not unnecessarily trouble farmers and delay disbursement of loans citing rules that are not applicable for crop loans.

Without collateral security, crop loans up to ₹10 lakh can be given to farmers and banks should strictly follow the RBI guidelines, he said.

The Union Minister asked the officials and banks to ensure proper and effective implementation of the Central government-sponsored schemes and programmes by disbursing loans as per targets.

Lead Bank Manager Prabhudev N.G. said that the district had a target of disbursing ₹610.8 crore crop loan by June-end and they have disbursed ₹650.34 crore recording an achievement of 106.47%.

In micro, small and medium enterprises category, the district has recorded an achievement of 140.51%. It was 147.8% of the target in the other priority sector advances, he said and added that they have achieved 147.7% target in the non-priority sector.

Mr. Prabhudev said that by the end of June, they had a target of disbursing ₹5,593.26 crore, while they have disbursed ₹7,453.82 crore thus, recording an achievement of 133.6% of the target.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., RBI officer Arunkumar, Regional Manager of Bank of Baroda Vijay Patil and NABARD Assistant General Manager Mayur Kamble spoke on various issues. Various bank officials, farmers representatives and officials participated in the meeting.

