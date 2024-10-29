GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joshi accuses Congress govt. of resorting to appeasement politics at the cost of farmers

The Union Minister says that the Congress government has tampered with revenue records to enter Waqf Board’s name as farmland owner

Published - October 29, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that in 2013, the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre gave powers to the Waqf Board to such an extent that even the Supreme Court had no authority to question the Waqf Board’s notifications. 

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that in 2013, the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre gave powers to the Waqf Board to such an extent that even the Supreme Court had no authority to question the Waqf Board’s notifications.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has accused the Congress of resorting to appeasement politics at the cost of farmers lives.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday, Mr. Joshi accused the Congress government of tampering with revenue records to enter the name of Waqf Board as the owner of farmland and thereby, causing grave injustice to the people.

He said that in 2013, the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre gave powers to the Waqf Board to such an extent that even the Supreme Court had no authority to question the Waqf Board’s notifications. He pointed out that no other religious institution enjoyed such power.

Mr. Joshi said that the name of Waqf Board as owner of farmland has been entered in the revenue records by the revenue officials on the oral instructions of Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and now because of the backlash and the ensuing bypolls, notices are being withdrawn.

On Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner asking farmers to produce documents to prove their ownership, Mr. Joshi demanded punishment to the Deputy Commissioner and his staff for tampering with the records.

He said that although several Muslim leaders have encroached upon Waqf propery, no steps have been taken to recover such land.

Emphasising the need for abolition of the Waqf Act, he said that the BJP-led NDA government is bringing in amendments to the Waqf Act but the Congress is opposing it for the sake of appeasement.

On the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s assertion that he will not campaign for the BJP candidates in the ongoing byelections as long as B.Y. Vijayendra heads the State unit of the party, Mr. Joshi said that he will request the former Minister to change his mind and work for the party.

Published - October 29, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.