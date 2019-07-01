Jolt to coalition govt. as 2 Congress MLAs quit in Karnataka

In a fresh trouble for the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government in Karnataka, Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from the Assembly on Monday, bringing the party’s strength down to 77.

Mr. Singh represents Vijaynagara in Ballari district, while Mr. Jarkiholi was elected from Gokak in Belagavi district. Both have earlier been identified with the “rebel” camp that has threatened to destabilise the government.

Also Read Cabinet reshuffle likely to tide over crisis

Exits contained?

Despite widespread speculation that more resignations would follow, the number stayed at two at the end of the day. The developments come even as Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is in the U.S. on a private visit.

Mr. Singh submitted his resignation letter to Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan before announcing that he had resigned.

He cited the Kumaraswamy government’s decision to sell 3,667.31 acres to JSW Steel in Ballari and the “injustice” meted out to the district as the prime reasons for his resignation.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had faxed his resignation letter to the Speaker, has been threatening to quit the party ever since he was dropped from the Cabinet in December 2018. He has also been leading a group of disgruntled Congress legislators.

The Congress has been fighting dissidence since the formation of the coalition government.

Several legislators have been openly critical of the party and staying away from legislature party meetings.

Both JD (S) and Congress, however, exude confidence on the survival of the government. Mr. Kumarawamy tweeted from the U.S.: “I am watching all the developments from here. BJP is daydreaming about destabilising the government.”

Meanwhile, Congress leaders were closeted at the residence of CLP leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah till late in evening to evolve a counter-strategy.

Ramesh Jarkiholi

On the other hand, BJP leaders continued to maintain that they were monitoring the situation but were not involved in “Operation Lotus” to destabilise the government.

Karnataka BJP president and former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa said party members were “not sanyasis” and would explore possibilities of forming a government if the Congress-JD(S) coalition government falls on its own. In his resignation letter Mr. Singh maintained that he was “raising a voice against injustice” meted to district.

“I have placed my demand before the government. I will take my next decision after seeing the response from the government on executing lease-cum-sale agreement on land to JSW Steel,” Mr. Singh said after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala.

The Cabinet had taken a decision to sell 3667.31 acres at ₹1.20 lakh per acre to the steel manufacturer. In fact, several Congress leaders, including former Minister H.K. Patil, asked the government to scrap the decision in the interest of the State.

Following the Congress legislators’ opposition, a few days ago, the government constituted a Cabinet Subcommittee headed by Home Minster M.B. Patil to look into the issue. Interestingly, Mr. Singh has not made any submission before the panel.