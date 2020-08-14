Jokatte Mohammed, Yakshagana artiste of yesteryear, passes away

Jokatte Mohammed, Yakshagana artiste and a senior talamaddale ‘arthadhari’ of yesteryear has passed away. He was 76.

He breathed his last at his daughter’s house at Uppinangady at about 7.30 p.m. on Thursday. His last rites were performed at Jokatte in Mangaluru early on Friday.

Mr. Mohammed is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He had retired from active participation in talamaddale ‘kootas’ a decade ago.

Sarpangala Ishwara Bhat, a retired teacher and senior talamaddale ‘arthadhari’, told The Hindu that Mr. Mohammed had deep knowledge of Ramayana and Mahabharatha and Puranas. He had the capacity of performing any role of talamaddale. He had performed as Dharmaraya, Bharatha, and Karna in many talamaddale ‘kootas’. He was also a critic and an agriculturist.

“He was very friendly with late Sheni Gopalakrishna Bhat, the doyen of Yakshagana,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed became very dull after the death of noted Yakshagana and talamaddale organiser Surathkal Ramananda Rao a decade ago as he used to participate in many programmes being organised by Mr. Rao, Mr. Bhat said.

Surathkal Vasudeva Rao, a retired teacher and another close associate of Mr. Mohammed, said that Mr. Mohammed was known for performing the role of Bheeshma in talamaddale. He was doing ‘veshas’ in Yakshagana bayalatas in the 1960s. But in later years he stuck to being an ‘arthadhari’. As he had a very strong voice, “veera rasa” was best suited to him and he used to perform the roles of Kaurava, Magadha and the like.

The late artiste was also associated with the erstwhile Janata Dal, Mr. Rao said.

Yakshagana artiste S.N. Bhat Bayar recalled Mr. Mohammed as a nice artiste.