Bengaluru

13 January 2021 18:26 IST

A joint session of the State Legislature has been convened from January 28. According to Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, the session will be on till February 5, and it would be restricted to the Governor’s speech , and discussion on the speech. “The budget session will be convened in March and the date is yet to be fixed,” he said.

