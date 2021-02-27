Joint panel to probe ‘scam’ in installation of RO water plants

A joint committee of both Houses of the State legislature has been set up to probe into an alleged scam in installation of thousands of reverse osmosis (RO) water plants across the State by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd.
The 20-member committee headed by BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra has been asked to submit its report by June 30, 2021. Legislative Assembly Speaker Visweshwar Hegde Kageri constituted the committee after consultations with Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti. Of the 20 members, 15 are from the Assembly and five from the Council, said a notification issued by the Assembly Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi.
On December 9, 2020, members of both ruling and Opposition in the Assembly complained about dysfunctional water purification plants installed for ensuring potable water to residents of both rural and urban areas.
Following this, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said a “mega scam” had occurred in the installation of RO plants and the price paid was three or four times higher than the actual price. He promised the constitution of the joint House committee to probe the irregularities.
