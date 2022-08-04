Joint owner of service apartment booked for cheating elderly NRI woman

In swift action, the Hulimavu police managed to nab 30-year-old Kannaiah Kumar Yadav, who was about to flee to Bihar after allegedly duping a senior citizen and NRI by taking over her house worth ₹2.6 crore.

The victim, Mani Thirumalai, 75, was living with her two daughters, who are doctors. After the death of her husband, she returned to India two months ago and stayed in the service apartment at Sarvabhoumanagar in Hulimavu, where Yadav was joint owner and working as a housekeeping supervisor.

The victim soon become dependent on the accused and used to assign errands to him, said a police officer, who was part of the operation.

In May, Ms. Thirumalai finalised a house in BTM layout for ₹2.6 crore. As she had to rush back to the U.S. for medical check-up, she gave the money in the form of three cheques to Yadav to close the deal and complete the formalities.

Taking advantage of the situation, Yadav made the payment and got the house registered in his name. Things changed completely when Ms. Thirumalai returned and Yadav started behaving indifferently towards her and threatened her with dire consequences when she asked about the house.

Ms. Thirumalai approached the police seeking help to get back her hard-earned money. The police swung into action, but Yadav by then had left for his hometown, planning to stay away for a few years and later come back to the property.

Based on the complaint, the police summoned him to appear for questioning. Sensing trouble, the accused tried to flee and was headed towards the airport to board a flight and even switched off his mobile phone. The police with the help of their airport counterparts pinned him down before he could board the flight.

“We request the public, especially senior citizens, to be careful and not trust strangers and become emotionally dependent on them,” said C.K. Baba, DCP, South East.