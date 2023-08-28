ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Congress will not spare corrupt leaders from legal action, says Satish Jarkiholi

August 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“We will not allow former Ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai government or other BJP leaders involved in irregularities to escape from legal action, by joining the Congress,” Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Public Works and KPCC working president said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“To a query, he said that the State government will not stop inquiries against alleged irregularities by the BJP government even if the concerned Ministers join the Congress,” he said.

Referring to the constitution of an inquiry committee to look into allegations of COVID-19 time irregularities, Mr. Jarkiholi said that it was immaterial if D. Sudhakar, former Health Minister joins the Congress or not as he would face action if the committee finds that he was involved in the irregularities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Congress government was committed to protecting the interests of minorities. They will feel safe and get all the rights and benefits that are guaranteed by the Constitution, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US