Joining Congress will not spare corrupt leaders from legal action, says Satish Jarkiholi

“We will not allow former Ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai government or other BJP leaders involved in irregularities to escape from legal action, by joining the Congress,” Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Public Works and KPCC working president said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“To a query, he said that the State government will not stop inquiries against alleged irregularities by the BJP government even if the concerned Ministers join the Congress,” he said.

Referring to the constitution of an inquiry committee to look into allegations of COVID-19 time irregularities, Mr. Jarkiholi said that it was immaterial if D. Sudhakar, former Health Minister joins the Congress or not as he would face action if the committee finds that he was involved in the irregularities.

He said the Congress government was committed to protecting the interests of minorities. They will feel safe and get all the rights and benefits that are guaranteed by the Constitution, he said.

