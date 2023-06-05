Join hands with those involved in nation building, Governor tells graduating students at KAHER

June 05, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Belagavi

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has urged youth to join hands with civil society and various other agencies in nation-building activities.

“Nation building is possible by youth by adopting ethical values, morals and the righteous path. You are the future of this country who will build a strong and vibrant India,” he said.

He urged the young outgoing graduates to share their knowledge, skills, extend support and be partners in making a strong and vibrant India. He told young medical and other graduates to spare their valuable time and expertise in serving the rural community.

“Today is World Environment Day. It is everyone’s duty to protect, nurture and conserve air, water, flora and fauna, as protecting them will in turn protect us all,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 13th convocation of KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) in Belagavi on Monday.

“Educated Indian youth are well equipped to take up nation-building activities as the Indian education system is based on the ideal of Vasudaiv Kutumbakam (The world is one family). It is focused on knowledge, skill and techniques and is built on the strong philosophy of Vasudaiv Kutumbakam. Our education system has morals, values and ethics ingrained on it,” the Governor said.

He paid glowing tributes to the founders of KLE Society. Its founders had the vision for a glorious future for India. “The alumni of this deemed university are demonstrating their worth in improving the health standards of the community, involved in policy framing in India and abroad,” he said.

KAHER Vice-Chancellor Nitin Gangane read out a report and said they have set up an advanced simulation training centre that is the best in the country. It a first-of-its-kind facility in North Karnataka.

“It has been installed at a cost of ₹15 crore. The state-of-the-art, hi-tech, hi-fidelity simulators offer real-time operating experiences to students and enhance their skills without jeopardising patient safety. KAHER will venture into open distance learning this academic year. Apart from regular academic sessions, competency-building exercises such as professionalism, ethics, communication skills, leadership skills and teamwork are being incorporated into the course curriculum,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

He also brought in the point that KAHER has upgraded to a digital-based paperless examination system and students write their examinations on a secured online portal on E-Pad tablets.

KAHER has a very impressive list of international research collaborations and it is being funded by NIH, USAID, World Health Organisation, Gates Foundation, Indian Council of Medical Research, Vision Group of Science and Technology and the State government.

The university has a budgetary provision of ₹60 crore to conduct scientific research and path-breaking studies which will transform the community. The state-of-the-art Radio-Oncology Department of KLE Cancer Hospital which is being built at an estimated cost of ₹165 crore is functioning.

The Vice-Chancellor said that KAHER has been successfully re-accredited with A+ Grade by NAAC in its third cycle and it is counted in Category A by the Ministry of Education, Central government, he said.

A total of 1,451 degrees were awarded in various disciplines of health sciences, including 23 gold medals for academic achievement in their respective course. There were seven Ph.Ds, nine post-doctoral (DM MCh), 445 post-graduates, 981 undergraduates, two post-graduate diplomas and seven fellowship programmes. As many as 19 out of the 23 gold medals went to girl students.

Chancellor of KAHER Prabhakar Kore, Registrar V.A. Kothiwale, Controller of Examination Board Jyoti Nagmoti and members, students and parents were present.

