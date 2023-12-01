ADVERTISEMENT

‘Join hands to spread awareness on HIV’

December 01, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur has appealed to the public to join hands with the Health Department to create awareness on HIV and its prevention through precautions.

He was inaugurating World AIDS Day programme held at Yadgir Institute Medical Science (YIMS) in Yadgir on Friday. The programme was jointly organized by the district administration, zilla panchayat, Health and Family Welfare Department, and YIMS.

Mr. Tunnur said that this day is observed to assess the progress made by the world in the battle against HIV/ AIDS. It was crucial that the present percentage should be reduced by creating awareness among the public, he added.

The MLA asked the officials to ensure that required medicine, blood, and dialysis facilities were available to the needy patients and also directed not to refer any labour cases to other hospitals.

District Health Officer Prabhuling Mankar also spoke, and Bhagawanth Anawar, special guest, delivered a special lecture on HIV/ AIDS.

As many as 20 HIV+ persons were felicitated during the event for their contribution to create awareness about the disease.

Raja Venkatappa Naik, Hanumantha Reddy, Taluk Health Officers, Shivaprasad Maitri, Rudragowda Malipatil, Chandrashekhar Kuppi, Rahul Kulkarni, Tulasiram. Shantilal and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US