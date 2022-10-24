John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar dies

John Shaw. File image.

John Shaw, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Biocon and husband of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon founder and executive chairperson, passed on Monday morning.

“We lost John this morning. It is a very sad day for Kiran and for the entire Biocon family,’‘ a senior company official told The Hindu.

John was under treatment for cancer for some time, however, until a couple of weeks ago he was fine and managing. Kiran Shaw lost her mother Yamini Mazumdar, also an entrepreneur, to cancer in June this year.

John was a foreign promoter and on the advisory Board of various Biocon Group Companies. He was also the former Chairman, Madura Coats Ltd and former Finance head and Managing Director of Coats Viyella Group.

He did his M.A (Economics Hons.) in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow, U.K. and had an Honorary Doctorate, from the University of Glasgow.

It was in 1998 that Kiran Mazumdar married the 1949-born Scotsman John Shaw.