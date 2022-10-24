John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar dies

John Shaw was a foreign promoter and on the advisory Board of various Biocon Group Companies

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 24, 2022 15:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

John Shaw. File image.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Shaw, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Biocon and husband of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon founder and executive chairperson, passed on Monday morning.

“We lost John this morning. It is a very sad day for Kiran and for the entire Biocon family,’‘ a senior company official told The Hindu.

John was under treatment for cancer for some time, however, until a couple of weeks ago he was fine and managing. Kiran Shaw lost her mother Yamini Mazumdar, also an entrepreneur, to cancer in June this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

John was a foreign promoter and on the advisory Board of various Biocon Group Companies. He was also the former Chairman, Madura Coats Ltd and former Finance head and Managing Director of Coats Viyella Group.

He did his M.A (Economics Hons.) in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow, U.K. and had an Honorary Doctorate, from the University of Glasgow.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It was in 1998 that Kiran Mazumdar married the 1949-born Scotsman John Shaw.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app