Jog to be developed to attract tourists round the year

Hassan

26 August 2020 19:18 IST

₹150 crore to be spent on infrastructure, says B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP

The State government will take up the development of Jog in Sagar taluk, which attracts thousands of tourists every year, at ₹150 crore. It would be developed such that it attracts tourists throughout the year, said B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member, on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Shivamogga, Mr. Raghavendra said as of now a number of tourists visit the place only during the rainy reason . “We are planning to ensure the place attract tourists throughout the year. The State government will have an agreement with the Karnataka Power Corporation to release water from Linganamakki Dam so that water flows at Jog Falls in the weekend”, he said.

Releasing water from Linganamakki Dam to keep water flow in the falls would not be a burden on power production. Moreover, the State government would be earning revenue through tourism. The development of Jog would include the construction of a watchtower, shelter, parking yard, guest houses, and water sports in Sharavati backwaters, among other facilities, the Lok Sabha member said. Similarly, Uduthadi in Shikaripur taluk, the place of Akkamahadevi, would also be developed at a cost of ₹ 25 crore. The place would be developed on the model of Akshardham temple in Delhi, he said.

The Ministry of Railways has taken up construction of three railway bridges to ease traffic movement in Shivamogga. The work near Usha Nursing Home in the city would involve the construction of two bridges at a cost of ₹60.76 crore. Two more bridges would come up at Kashipura and Vidya Nagar railway crossings. The State government would share the expenditure of these projects, Mr. Raghavendra said.

The government will take up construction of a 34-km-long ring road around Shivamooga city. Besides that, the road connecting Shivamogga with Bengaluru via Chitradurga would be developed at a cost of ₹530 crore. It would include the construction of three bridges at railway crossings at Chitradurga, Holalakere and Shivamogga cities, he added.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and other senior officers were present at the press conference.