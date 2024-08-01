Jog Falls gains vigour following heavy rains and release of water from Linganmakki dam

Following the release of excess water from Linganmakki Dam, the Jog Fall in Sagar taluk gained vigour on Thursday.

The dam officials opened the gates of the dam to release 10,000 cusecs of water. Within a couple of hours, its impact could be seen at the falls. The local people and regular visitors to the place could notice the difference.

Many tourists from different places were seen enjoying the majestic view of water falling from 830 feet high. As water fell down, a veil of mist would cover the entire area, disappointing the visitors. They had to wait for a clear sight of the falls.

Rain dance

The State government has taken up development works on the premises of the falls at a cost of ₹183 crore.

Mr. Belur Gopala Krishna, MLA of Sagar, told the media that the previous BJP government had sanctioned the project, but did not release the amount. Only after he became MLA, he succeed in bringing about ₹95 crore for the project.

“We are developing the place as a major tourist attraction. At a time, 4,000 to 5,000 tourists can have a view of the falls. We intend to encourage tourists to visit the place throughout the year,” he said.

As per the plan, the place would get a hotel, parking yards, and ropeway, among other basic amenities. “We are planning to add facilities for rain dance as well. As it is done in Ramoji Film City and a few other places, we will have similar facilities here too,” the MLA said.

The MLA added that the new facilities would not cause damage to the nature.

