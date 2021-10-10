Jobs planned for KSRDPRU graduates in RDPR Dept.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) K.S. Eshwarappa has said that steps will be taken to provide employment opportunities to the graduates of RDPR University in the RDPR Department by constituting a committee to suggest means to facilitate the same.

He was speaking after dedicating ‘Kaushalya Vikas Bhavan’, hostel and other buildings at the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU) at Nagavi in Gadag district on Saturday.

The Minister said steps would also be taken to regularise the services of the teaching staff of the university. “The KSRDPRU is different from other universities and steps will be taken to put into practice Gandhiji’s idea of gram swaraj through the university. And it is also the first university which had incorporated five new degrees as per the National Education Policy-2020,” he said.

Assistance promised

Mr. Eshwarappa said the university which was working towards facilitating overall development of villages should also nurture the spirit of nationality. The Minister said all necessary assistance would be extended to the university for becoming a unique university of rural development at the global level.

Public Works Minister C.C. Patil said the universities like KSRDPRU had a greater role to play to realise the dream of gram swaraj of Mahatma Gandhi. The students of these universities should take up initiatives that would facilitate the true development of villages. The NEP-2020 would also be of great help in skill enhancement, he said.

MLA and former Minister H.K. Patil said it was heartening to note that the university had set up a replica of Sabarmati Ashrama on the university campus and it was inaugurated on the day which marked the completion of 100 years of Gandhiji’s visit to Gadag. He hoped that the university would come up with initiatives for realising the dream of gram swaraj.On the occasion, MLA Kalakappa Bandi launched the diploma programme on ‘Gandhiji’s views and works’ while MLC S.V. Sankanur released the magazine ‘Gramodaya’. A host of elected representatives, Deputy Commissioner M. Sundaresh Babu, Vice-Chancellor Vishnukanth Chatapally and others were present.