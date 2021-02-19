Job scenario improving, says Hebbar

Mela at Exhibition Grounds attracts youths seeking employment

Minister for Labour Shivaram Hebbar on Friday said the companies holding placement drives had offered a ray of hope for the jobless youth as the COVID-19 pandemic had triggered job cuts and many employed youths had lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Speaking after inaugurating a job mela at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds here, the Minister said the pandemic-induced job losses were not only confined to the State but across the country.

But, in recent days, many companies have started hiring, offering job positions to the unemployed youth.

The job scenario in the State has improved, he said, adding that the situation was limping back to normalcy after the pandemic badly impacted the life and economy since last year.

“The companies are coming up with new job offers, showing progress in the job market and the youth should make best use of the opportunities,” he advised.

Mr. Hebbar said his department was bringing new reforms and changes in the existing laws for the protection of workers and their rights.

A large number of youth thronged the Dasara exhibition grounds since Friday morning aspiring for the jobs at the mela which was organised under the support of the district administration, the District Employment Exchange, the Department of Industrial Training and Employment, Skill Development, and the Department of Labour.

As many as 110 companies participated in the mela and the organisers said the companies gave offers based on the candidates’ educational qualification and skills.

S.A. Ramdas, MLA, who initiated the job fair, said he had come across many youth losing their jobs during the pandemic.

Skills

During his tour of his constituency as part of “K.R. Kshetra Yatra,” he learnt youth in many households in the constituency had either no jobs or lost jobs, prompting him to hold the mela. He said those who haven’t got jobs at the mela need not have to worry as requisite skills would be imparted to them to make them “job-ready” soon.

On the occasion, the Minister handed over job offers in a symbolic way to some candidates.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLA, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajiv, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda and others were present.