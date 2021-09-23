Job racket in Kodagu

DC warns public against falling prey to it

The Kodagu district administration has cautioned the public about a job racket, making fake job promises and issuing fake appointment orders for government jobs in the district.

The administration has come to know that ₹1.50 lakh was being sought from the aspirants for getting them appointed to the posts of village accountants (VAs) in Kodagu. A candidate also received a fake appointment letter.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal said the district administration has not issued any notification for making such appointments. If the appointments were to be made, advertisements would be issued in the state and district newspapers, and applications would be invited online, she said.

The district administration has urged the people not to get duped and give money as no such appointments were being done at the moment. We are making efforts to zero in on those running the job racket and stringent steps will be taken against the guilty.”

The DC has appealed to the people to inform the district administration if they get any phone calls offering jobs and issued appointment letters for the government jobs. For more details, call 08272-225500.