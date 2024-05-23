ADVERTISEMENT

Job offer letters distributed to students of PES

Published - May 23, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Prerana Educational and Social Trust (PES), on Wednesday, distributed job offer letters to students of the 2024 batch, who got placements in various companies through campus recruitment.

Around 650 offer letters were distributed on the day. The highest package of ₹12 lakh per annum was offered to 25 students. And, the average pay package for the 2024-batch was ₹5.4 lakh per annum, according to a press release.

More than 50% of eligible students in mechanical, civil, and electrical engineering got placement in reputed companies. Many more companies are planning to hire a few more students. The companies that offered jobs included TCS, TechMahindra, Tata Elxsi, Bestol, ITC Foosds, Idea Infinity, Pragathi Automation, Eventure, DFM Technologies, Toyota, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Indus Towers, KGPCo, Nexus India, Aarbee Structures, ABM Energo, Ojus Power, and Shree Cement the release said.

S.Y. Arunadevi, trustee (PES), said that India had been blessed with talent and technology. “The talent and technology have made the country a global workforce hub,” she said. She also advised students to work with dedication and commitment for the companies.

R. Nagaraja, Chief Coordinator for Administration, PES, Prasanna Kumar T.M. Head-CDC, and Pooja K. Gowda, Assistant Manager of the Career Development Centre, were present.

