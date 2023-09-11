September 11, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga district administration is holding a job mela in Shivamogga on September 15. Representatives of 50 major companies are expected to take part and offer jobs to over 5,000 educated youths, said Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani.

Speaking to press persons in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Selvamani said the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department will hold the job mela with the support of the district administration and Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat. From the youths who have passed SSLC to those with higher education, everyone can take part in the event.

The organisers have invited representatives from companies spread across software, automobile, foundry, retail pharmacy, insurance, garment, and other sectors for the job mela. The youth seeking apprenticeship, skill development training, and a job can register their names for the programme.

Dr. Nagendra F. Honnalli, Director of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Department, said that the department had been imparting training for hundreds of youths to improve their skills every year. Such training would help them get jobs.

Further, he said those interested in taking part in the job mela can register their names by visiting skillconnect.kaushalkar.com/candidatereg or contact the district employment exchange, or call up 84578-25088, 9880005425, 08182-255294 for details.