HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Job mela in Shivamogga on September 15

September 11, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district administration is holding a job mela in Shivamogga on September 15. Representatives of 50 major companies are expected to take part and offer jobs to over 5,000 educated youths, said Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani.

Speaking to press persons in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Selvamani said the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department will hold the job mela with the support of the district administration and Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat. From the youths who have passed SSLC to those with higher education, everyone can take part in the event.

The organisers have invited representatives from companies spread across software, automobile, foundry, retail pharmacy, insurance, garment, and other sectors for the job mela. The youth seeking apprenticeship, skill development training, and a job can register their names for the programme.

Dr. Nagendra F. Honnalli, Director of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Department, said that the department had been imparting training for hundreds of youths to improve their skills every year. Such training would help them get jobs.

Further, he said those interested in taking part in the job mela can register their names by visiting skillconnect.kaushalkar.com/candidatereg or contact the district employment exchange, or call up 84578-25088, 9880005425, 08182-255294 for details.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.