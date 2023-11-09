HamberMenu
Job Mela held in Shivamogga

November 09, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The job fair organised by Shivamogga district administration received an impressive response. As many as 3,756 candidates, with various educational qualifications, appeared for the fair.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, who inaugurated the job fair at Science Grounds in the city on Wednesday, said that 82 companies participated in the job fair, with a total requirement of 12,000 people for different jobs. “The candidates from Shivamogga district should make better use of the opportunity.

Further, the Minister said that the State government would implement the Yuva Nidhi scheme intended to help unemployed graduates and diploma holders, from January 2024. The diploma holders would get ₹1,500, and the graduates would get ₹3,000 per month. 

MLC D.S. Arun, MLA S.N. Channabasappa, Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, Director of the Department of Industrial Training and Employment, Nagendra F. Honnalli, and others were present.

At the end of the day, 78 candidates received job offers from different companies. As many as 767 candidates have been shortlisted for jobs.

