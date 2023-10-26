October 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Janata Shikshana Samiti (JSS) and the Rapid Society of Dharwad are jointly organising a Job Mela for women in Dharwad on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, secretary of JSS Ajit Prasad said that the job fair will be held at Utsav Hall on JSS College campus. It will coincide with the 75th birthday of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade.

Mr. Ajit Prasad said that chief technical officer of Aequs Ravi Guttal, Dharwad plant head of Tata Motors Amitav Sahay, CEO of Rapid Society Malvika Kadkol, JSS ITI principal Mahaveer Upadhyay and others will be chief guests at the inaugural function of the employment fair. Secretary of Rapid Society Vanishree Purohit will preside over it.

Coordinator Malvika Kadkol said that this is for the third time that such a job fair is being held here. And, a total of 40 companies will be taking part in it. Already, over a 1,000 women have registered for the job mela, she said.

For the convenience of candidates, there will be spot registration too. Those who have passed SSLC and are aged less than 45 can participate. The job mela will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.