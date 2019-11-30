Job mela evokes good response at KSOU

The job mela conducted by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) on Saturday saw the participation of 105 companies, who recruited a total of 3,900 candidates.

The mela, reckoned to be the first of its kind by KSOU, evoked a tremendous response from job aspirants, with 7,300 candidates registering for it. Apart from the 3,900 candidates who were recruited on the spot, 600 aspirants cleared screening tests and qualified for subsequent rounds of interviews and tests.

The placement cell of KSOU conceived the idea of holding a job mela, and it was executed in association with the District Employment Exchange office. According to the organisers, 105 companies from various sectors had a combined requirement of nearly 5,500 persons of various skills, levels of expertise and educational qualifications.

Pratap Simha, MP, who inaugurated the mela, spoke about the importance of skill development and vocational and job-oriented courses to make youth industry-ready. He said though Mysuru had salubrious climate and high quality of life, companies were hesitant to invest in the city owing to lack of connectivity. However, he said things were changing and by 2021, the existing Mysuru-Bengaluru highway would be fully upgraded and functional, reducing the travel time between the two cities.

Mysuru airport already is connected to important destinations and is poised for expansion in future. Besides, the rail connectivity to and from Mysuru to important cities and commercial centres has improved, the MP said.

Mr. Simha said he has interacted with industry representatives and MNCs, asking them to explore investment options in Mysuru. He expressed hope that the city would emerge as a thriving industrial and manufacturing hub in future.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said that there was no dearth of job opportunities, but what was lacking was job skills in candidates. Hence, he said, KSOU would focus on skill development among students.