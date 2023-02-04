ADVERTISEMENT

Job fair in Shivamogga receives good response

February 04, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa inaugurating a job fair on Sahyadri College campus in Shivamogga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The job fair conducted by Kuvempu University on the Sahyadri College campus in Shivamogga on Saturday received a good response. As many as 1,918 youths with various qualifications participated in the fair.

As many as 32 companies, including L&T Financial Services, Infosys, Accenture, HSBC, MedPlus, Fliplart, HCL Tech, and HDFC Bank, participated in the event, organised in association with Getlect.

The university authorities informed the media that 3,676 had registered for the fair. Of them, 1,918 participated in the event. As many as 634 had been shortlisted for various jobs offered by the participating companies.

.B.P.Veerabhadrappa, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, who inaugurated the job fair, said the creation of jobs was significant for the nation’s growth. The Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been making efforts to create jobs.

The youths should not confine themselves to the four walls. He added that they should explore new opportunities and pick up new skills to be employable.

Registrar K.S. Naveen Kumar, Sahyadri Arts College Principal K.B. Dhananjaya, Placement Cell Officer K.R. Manjunath, Sahyadri Commerce College Principal M.K. Veena and Sahyadri Science College Principal N. Rajeshwari were present at the inaugural ceremony.

